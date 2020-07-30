Obama, Clinton and Bush to attend John Lewis’s funeral

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will be amongst those going to the funeral service for John Lewis where previous President Barack Obama will eulogize the late congressman.

Lewis will be laid to rest on Thursday following a funeral service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta – marking an end to a six-day memorial.

President Trump, on the other hand, has no strategies to attend the funeral.

Former President Obama will provide a eulogy at John Lewis’s funeral in Atlanta onThursday Lewis was granted the Presidential Medal of Freedom (right) in 2011

It follows Trump stated he would not go to the body of Lewis who had actually been depending on state in the Dome of the Capitol, the very first African American to be considered that honor because Rosa Parks.

‘ I will not be going. No,’ Trump informed press reporters at the White House prior to he left for North Carolina onMonday

Lewis passed away on July 17 of pancreatic cancer at age 80 nevertheless, Trump did not attend to the congressman’s death up until the following day.

‘Saddened to hear the news of civil liberties hero John Lewis death. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his household,’ he tweeted.

Lewis, a leader of the civil liberties motion, had actually been fighting the cancer because December and passed away after getting hospice care in Atlanta.

Lewis maintained the defend civil liberties and human rights up until the very end of his life, motivating others with calls to make ‘Good Trouble.’

He was understood to have a strong relationship with President Obama, who granted him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in2011

On Wednesday, congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle paid their aspects at the Capitol Rotunda one last time prior to Lewis’s body was flown to Atlanta.

Trump’s lack was another break in convention for a president who has actually broken a lot of standards, and one that highlighted his separation from much of Washington society, in addition to his miserable relationship with Democrats on Capitol Hill – specifically members of color.

Trump had actually long harbored animosities towards Lewis.

Former President Bill Clinton is anticipated to take part at the funeral service on Thursday

A spokesperson for Lewis rejected any talk of politics when asked whether the Lewis household had any interaction with the White House about whether Trump need to attend, calling it ‘unimportant.’

‘ I would state that this is not a political occasion,’ stated Brenda Jones, the congressman’s long time spokesperson.

‘It’s our time to pay regard to a male who did a good deal for this nation. And that’s all we desire it to be.’

Jones included that ‘individuals can pay their regard in a great deal of various methods. … He has that right. Let him to do what he desires to do. And I’m sure that John Lewis would be encouraging of it.’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi blew a kiss towards the flag-draped coffin ofRep John Lewis on Monday in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol inWashington The Senate and House leaders paid their aspects together, from left to right:Rep James Clyburn, D-S.C., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,Sen Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,Rep Steny Hoyer, D-Md,Rep Kevin McCarthy, R-Texas, andRep Steve Scalise, R-La

Lewis’s body was later on moved to the actions on the Capitol’s east side for a public watching

The White House did not react to concerns about why the president did not attend.

However Trump’s off-the-cuff statement Monday afternoon that he would not go captured some White House assistants off guard, according to 2 administration authorities who spoke on condition of privacy due to the fact that they were not licensed to divulge personal discussions.

While the opportunities of Trump going were constantly slim, there had actually been initial discussions in the West Wing about Trump possibly making a go to onTuesday Trump had actually formerly revealed an unwillingness to openly grieve Lewis due to the fact that he stayed upset about the congressman’s previous criticisms.

While the president’s remaining animosity contributed, White House authorities likewise are hesitant of sending out Trump locations he isn’t desired and weren’t sure what type of reception he would have gotten.