Obama And Biden Directly Implicated In Flynn Affair

Thursday it was announced for the very first time that disgraced 44th president Barack Obama and his vice president, presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden, have now been directly implicated in launching the investigation of Army General Mike Flynn just days before Trump took office.

This was presumably done to embarrass Trump and was one of many first shots in the ongoing Democrat effort to destabilize the Trump administration and the united states.

Flynn’s lawyers said uncovered notes from former FBI official Peter Strzok show then-FBI Director James Comey downplaying as acceptable Flynn’s calls during the presidential transition with Russia’s ambassador as “legit.”

This was during a meeting where then-President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden also weighed in. If Obama and Biden both knew the Flynn call was legal and normal, as advised by their FBI director, they had no ethical or legitimate reason behind an investigation.

But because the following FBI notes given by Flynn attorneys show, they went ahead with it anyway.

“While the page itself is undated, we believe that the notes were taken in early January 2017, possibly between January 3 and January 5. Strzok’s notes believed to be of January 4, 2017, reveal that former President Obama, James Comey, Sally Yates, Joe Biden, and apparently Susan Rice discussed the transcripts of Flynn’s calls and how to proceed against him,” Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell wrote.

“Mr. Obama himself directed that ‘the right people’ investigate General Flynn,” he added. “This caused former FBI Director Comey to acknowledge the obvious: General Flynn’s phone calls with Ambassador Kislyak ‘appear legit.’”

Powell also said that in line with the notes “it appears that Vice President Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act.”

Personally. The following transcript displays that in Strzok’s shorthand: “D” represents Director Comey, “VP” represents Vice President Biden, and “P” represents President Obama.

The FBI notes state: “VP: ‘Logan Act,’ P: These are unusual times. VP: I’ve been on intel committee for ten years and I never. P: Make sure you look over things and have the right people on it. P: Is there anything I shouldn’t be telling the transition team? D: Flynn-> Kislyak calls but appear legit.”

When questioned with this subject Biden has said, “I know nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” calling the topic a “diversion” from the coronavirus pandemic.

Then when further pressed on whether he attended the pertinent Oval Office meeting on Jan. 5, 2017, Biden said he was “aware that there was— that they asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about it and I don’t think anything else.”

We now know that he was lying.

Flynn was scrutinized at the time for violating the Logan Act, an obscure law coping with conversations with foreign nations, which Flynn’s legal staff now statements was sailed by Biden.

If Biden do this with all the support plus connivance associated with Obama, and then not only may his candidacy be in risk, but maybe he is facing costs stemming coming from his steps.

