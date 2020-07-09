Obama admin shut down H1N1 testing, complicating Biden’s attacks on Trump’s coronavirus screening

During the 2009 swine flu epidemic, nonetheless, the Obama administration suddenly told states to shut down their testing, with out offering a lot in the best way of rationalization.

“In late July, the CDC abruptly advised states to stop testing for H1N1 flu, and stopped counting individual cases,” CBS News reported in 2009. “The rationale given for the CDC guidance to forego testing and tracking individual cases was: why waste resources testing for H1N1 flu when the government has already confirmed there’s an epidemic?”

Reporter Sharyl Attkisson continued: “Some public health officials privately disagreed with the decision to stop testing and counting, telling CBS News that continued tracking of this new and possibly changing virus was important because H1N1 has a different epidemiology, affects younger people more than seasonal flu and has been shown to have a higher case fatality rate than other flu virus strains.”

CBS News reported that the choice to “stop counting H1N1 flu cases was made so hastily that states weren’t given the opportunity to provide input.”

The Biden marketing campaign didn’t instantly reply to an after-hours e-mail from Fox News searching for remark.

According to the CDC, “as 2009 H1N1 cases continued to occur through the spring and summer, the task of counting cases became increasingly difficult. On May 12, 2009, CDC transitioned from reporting individual confirmed and probable cases of 2009 H1N1 influenza to reporting aggregate counts of 2009 H1N1 lab confirmed and probable cases, hospitalizations and deaths with the launch of an aggregate reporting web site. Once the numbers of cases increased beyond the point where counting of individual cases was practical, on July 23, 2009, CDC reported the number of 2009 cases for the last time.”

Ron Klain, who served as Biden’s chief of employees on the time, and presently advises him on well being issues, remarked last year: “It is purely a fortuity that this isn’t one of the great mass casualty events in American history. It had nothing to do with us doing anything right. It just had to do with luck. If anyone thinks that this can’t happen again, they don’t have to go back to 1918, they just have to go back to 2009, 2010 and imagine a virus with a different lethality, and you can just do the math on that.”

Klain has since backtracked, claiming he was solely speaking about vaccine difficulties.

Trump in a rally in Tulsa, Okla., final month touted his administration’s response to the coronavirus disaster. As he addressed what he referred to as a “phenomenal” job by himself — an evaluation critics dispute — the president lamented that because the nation has elevated the provision of coronavirus assessments, the next gross variety of assessments are coming again constructive.

“Our Coronavirus testing is so much greater (25 million tests) and so much more advanced, that it makes us look like we have more cases, especially proportionally, than other countries,” Trump tweeted, apparently making an attempt to underscore the intense message behind feedback. White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro mentioned the feedback have been “tongue in cheek” on CNN on the time.

“So I said to my people, slow the testing down, please,” Trump continued. “They test and they test. We had tests that people don’t know what’s going on. … We got another one over here. The young man’s 10 years old. He’s got the sniffles. He’ll recover in about 15 minutes. That’s a case.”

The feedback turned their very own story out of the whirlwind and controversial rally. Time, for instance, ran a narrative headlined, “At Tulsa Rally, Trump Suggests U.S. Slow Down Coronavirus Testing to Avoid Bad Statistics.”

But Trump has talked about previously that the extra folks check constructive for the coronavirus, the more serious it makes the disaster look, although specialists have mentioned a sturdy testing system is important for the nation to completely get again to regular within the wake of the pandemic.

And his administration has been largely behind the push to shortly enhance testing capability within the U.S. as a part of what Trump referred to as a “phenomenal” response to the disaster.

