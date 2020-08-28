Oasis Labs partners with Binance to fight crypto fraud

This partnership has seen Oasis Labs become the infrastructure provider for the platform.

Binance chose Oasis Labs because of its sophisticated and privacy-focused technology.

Per Changpeng Zhao, this project shows Binance’s commitment to fighting crypto crime.

Oasis Labs has joined the CryptoSafe Alliance, an association led by leading crypto exchange Binance. The organization unveiled this news via a blog post on August 27, noting that this collaboration would see it work closely with Binance and other members of the alliance to launch the CryptoSafe platform. Per the publication, this platform will be decentralized, and it will let the alliance members share and access threat intelligence data across multiple exchanges.

According to the blog post, crypto theft and ransomware attacks, among other crypto-related crimes have been on the rise. As a result, Binance suggested the creation of an alliance that would help tackle this threat. This proposal saw the exchange start the CryptoSafe Alliance then turn to Oasis Labs to create a platform that would help exchanges gang up against crypto fraud. Apart from this, the platform would protect the privacy of each member’s sensitive data in a decentralized way.



Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis?



Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.





Oasis Labs’ technology stands out

Explaining why Oasis Labs was the best candidate to create the decentralized platform, the blog post noted that the organization has sophisticated technology that focuses on privacy. As such, leveraging this technology would help develop and support an ecosystem of exchanges with a unified goal of minimizing crypto fraud.

The CryptoSafe platform would also benefit for Oasis Labs’ high-performance, layer-1 blockchain network, which supports secure computing. On top of this, Oasis Labs will integrate the platform into the Oasis Network through Parcel, Oasis Labs’ privacy SDK, which helps simplify development.

By integrating these features, the CryptoSafe platform will be able to analyze the collective anti-fraud intelligence data from the members. Additionally, the platform will be able to expand and offer real-time fraud analysis, allowing the members to combat crypto hacks, theft, and laundering. In so doing, the platform will generally raise the bar regarding the industry’s standard for defense against foul players.

Binance’s dedication to fighting crypto crime

At launch, the CryptoSafe platform will offer support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, and EOS blockchains. However, the alliance intends to add more before the end of 2020. Reportedly, the platform will maintain blacklists of malicious addresses, track crypto transactions, and offer relevant information for legal and investigation processes.

Commenting on the creation of the CryptoSafe Alliance, Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao said,