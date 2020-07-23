Oakland Mayor Turns On Black Lives Matter

The Democrat mayor of Oakland, California just learned the hard way how dangerous Black Lives Matter really is when protesters with the organization vandalized her home. Now, Mayor Libby Schaaf is singing a very different tune about Black Lives Matter, as she’s accusing the protesters of terrorism.

The vandalism reportedly occurred early Tuesday morning and involved thirty to forty protesters dressed all in black, according to the Sacramento Bee. Witnesses saw the rioters setting off projectiles and firecrackers as they spray-painted messages on Schaaf’s stone wall, sidewalk and garage, including “Defund OPD,” “homes 4 all,” and “blood on your hands.”

“I know there’s a lot of unrest and frustration and I sympathize with that, but this was jarring and felt like to another level,” a neighbor of the mayor’s told KGO-TV.

Schaaf responded to the attack in a brief statement released through her spokesman, Justin Berton.

“This attack designed to intimidate the Mayor and strike fear into her family, will not stop her from advocating for the policies she believes are in the best long-term interests of her beloved hometown,” he said. “Like all Oaklanders, she supports passionate protest but does not support tactics meant to harm and terrorize others.”

A message has since been posted on the San Francisco Independent Media Center’s website from someone who claimed to be responsible for the vandalism.

“Last night we sent a wake up call to Libby and a call for action to the whole Bay Area. We left a note on her garage, and treated her to a nice fireworks display and the musical notes of pots and pans and assorted noisemakers,” the message read.

“Our message to Libby and other elected officials is simple: You have the power to take the boot off our necks — so we have the duty to struggle against you until that boot is lifted,” it added. “You can’t hide from your responsibility!”

The message went on to make the following four demands: The defunding of the Oakland Police Department, cancellation of rent, “Homes for All,” and “Drop the Charges,” without elaborating on this last point’s meaning.

One day before the attack, Trump had threatened to send federal agents into Oakland, saying that the city “is a mess. We are not going to let this happen in our country.”

Schaaf responded by calling Trump’s threat a “racist dog whistle.” Perhaps she’s rethinking that now.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 23, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

