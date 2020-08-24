O.J. Howard benefitting from Rob Gronkowski’s wisdom

TAMPA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Rob Gronkowski # 87 and O.J. Howard # 80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers run drills throughout training school at AdventHealth Training Center on August 20, 2020 in Tampa,Florida (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

O.J. Howard has a famous tight end assisting him in 2020.

O.J. Howard has actually had a sluggish start to his profession with theTampa Bay Buccaneers The 2017 first-round choice has a combined 1,456 backyards and 12 goals in his very first 3 years and hasn’t completed with more than 34 receptions in any season.

His group headed out and got Rob Gronkowski this offseason and it looked like Howard would be moved. But for one factor or another a trade never ever went through and the Bucs got his fifth-year choice for 2021. Now he gets to work straight together with Gronkowski every day and will have passes tossed to him by Tom Brady.

This brand-new famous duo joining the team has currently had a favorable influence on Howard.

In one on one’s today, O.J. Howard ran a fantastic out and up that left S D’Cota Dixon in the dust and running the opposite instructions. Gronk and Brady have actually had a huge influence on him throughout the offseason and in camp. It programs. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmer TELEVISION) August 24,…

Read The Full Article .