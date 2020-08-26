NZXT’s new $700 prebuilt gaming PC is an affordable entry-level option

For those interested in dipping their toes into the waters of PC gaming, but aren’t quite ready to take the full plunge, NZXT has a pretty solid offer as part of its new update to its Starter series of prebuilt machines first introduced last year. For $699, you can buy a solidly capable entry-level gaming PC with one of NZXT’s pretty sleek-looking tower cases, in either white or black.

For that money, you’re getting a Intel Core i3 processor and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which the company says is good enough to get you a stable 60 frames per second at 1080p on most PC games a fresh PC player might want to try, like Fortnite, League of Legends, or Valorant. (As someone who still uses an Intel i5 / GTX 970 combo, I can attest to how far even a half-decade old Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU can still take you.)

It’s a solid deal for an entry-level gaming PC

There are some drawbacks. The processor, for one, is pretty underpowered, and that could bottleneck your ability to play more intensive games at higher settings. (This isn’t a Microsoft Flight Simulator-ready rig.) The prebuilt also only comes with 8GB of RAM, which is fine for those above-mentioned free-to-play games designed to run on a wide range of machines, but not quite enough to play some newer titles and demanding…