NZXT’s new $700 prebuilt gaming PC is an affordable entry-level option

For those interested in dipping their toes into the waters of PC gaming, but aren’t quite ready to take the full plunge, NZXT has a pretty solid offer as part of its new update to its Starter series of prebuilt machines first introduced last year. For $699, you can buy a solidly capable entry-level gaming PC with one of NZXT’s pretty sleek-looking tower cases, in either white or black.
For that money, you’re getting a Intel Core i3 processor and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which the company says is good enough to get you a stable 60 frames per second at 1080p on most PC games a fresh PC player might want to try, like Fortnite, League of Legends, or Valorant. (As someone who still uses an Intel i5 / GTX 970 combo, I can attest to how far even a half-decade old Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU can still take you.)
There are some drawbacks. The processor, for one, is pretty underpowered, and that could bottleneck your ability to play more intensive games at higher settings. (This isn’t a Microsoft Flight Simulator-ready rig.) The prebuilt also only comes with 8GB of RAM, which is fine for those above-mentioned free-to-play games designed to run on a wide range of machines, but not quite enough to play some newer titles and demanding…