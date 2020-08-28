NZ takes action over stock market cyber attacks

New Zealand’s interactions security bureau has actually been contacted to assist after its stock exchange was struck by cyber attacks for the 4th successive day.

The exchange stopped working to open as intended on Friday due to so-called “distributed denial of service” (DDoS) attacks.

The $135bn (₤ 102bn) market, which is nearing a record high, has stated the attacks originated from overseas.

The exchange’s site was overwhelmed by the cyber attacks, requiring it to stop trading.

“I can’t go into much more in terms of specific details other than to say that we as a government are treating this very seriously,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson stated in a media instruction.

The stock market operator NZX stated its networks had actually crashed due to the cyber attacks, which stemmed overseas.

“We are currently experiencing connectivity issues which appear similar to those caused by severe DDoS attacks from offshore this week,” NZX stated after the market stopped working to open at 10am Wellington time.

Trading on the exchange ultimately resumed 3 hours later on.