NYU Students Share EXPENSIVE Quarantine Meal Plans On TikTok & It’s A Fyre Fest-Level DISASTER!

Students from New York University and the University of Georgia are taking to TikTok to share the meals their schools are supplying as they’re quarantining before the semester officially begins — and by the looks of it, these barely qualify as “meals”!

Students at the prestigious Manhattan university — where tuition and room and board starts at $74,000 a year — say the school has forgotten to deliver them food, will deliver three meals at once, and supplies them with morsels that leave their stomachs growling.

Observe some of these sad dishes (below):

Wow… that’s barely a snack! One of the most bait-and-switch meals we saw was a supposed “chicken caesar salad” that turned out to be an apple, a packet of balsamic vinegar dressing, and — get this — a bag of tortilla chips.