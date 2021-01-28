NYT's Haberman reveals Trump's political target hit list

New York Times’ Maggie Haberman shares her reporting that former President Donald Trump has a list of people, including Georgia’s Republican governor, that he wants to punish for their role in not helping to illegally overturn the 2020 election.
