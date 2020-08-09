NYT: White House reached out to South Dakota governor about adding Trump to Mount Rushmore

According to an individual familiar who talked to the Times, Noem then welcomed Trump when he got here in the state for his July Fourth celebrations at the monolith with a four-foot reproduction of Mount Rushmore that included his face.

Noem has actually kept in mind prior to Trump’s “dream” to have his face on Mount Rushmore, the Coolidge- age sculpture that includes the 60- foot-tall faces of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

According to a 2018 interview with Noem , the 2 struck up a discussion about the sculpture in the Oval Office throughout their very first conference, where she at first believed he was joking. “I started laughing,” she stated. “He wasn’t laughing, so he was totally serious.”

“He said, ‘Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand, and so I shook his hand, and I said, ‘Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore.’ And he goes, ‘Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?'”