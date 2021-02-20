NYT: Republican shunned by family members over Trump criticism

This is a re-upload of a previous video to correct an incorrect graphic

Eleven members of Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s family sent him a vitriolic letter accusing him of being a member of the “devil’s army” in light of his criticism of then-President Donald Trump after the January 6 insurrection, The New York Times reported Monday.

“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!” they wrote to the Illinois Republican, according to a copy of the letter obtained by the paper, rebuking his “horrible, rude accusations of President Trump.”

“It is now most embarrassing to us that we are related to you,” they continued in the letter, which was dated January 8, after Kinzinger called for the 25th Amendment to be used to remove Trump from office. “You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name!”

Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans who later joined all House Democrats in voting to impeach Trump last month for “incitement of insurrection” in light of his role in encouraging the riot at the US Capitol.

Kinzinger’s office confirmed the letter’s authenticity to CNN.

The Illinois Republican told CNN’s David Axelrod during an episode of “The Axe Files” podcast released last month that he is willing to lose his seat over his vote to impeach Trump.

“I did it knowing full well it could very well be terminal to my career,” Kinzinger said of his vote at the time. “But I also knew that I couldn’t live with myself having, you know, try to just protect it and just felt like the one time I was called to do a really tough duty, I didn’t do it.”