NYT reporter, in now-deleted tweet, claims there’s ‘a difference between being politically black and racially black’

Hannah-Jones later on claimed she removed the tweet due to the fact that it had not been “clearly written.”

“So, the point I was trying to make, though apparently not well, is being born black does not necessitate being politically black. And it’s strange that people are appearing to argue there’s no such thing as black politics when there are entire courses on it,” she claimed.

Her remarks came in the middle of debate bordering previous Vice President Joe Biden’s insurance claim earlier Friday that a person “ain’t black” if they have problem choosing between him and President Trump in a political election.

Hannah-Jones rejected that her tweet was especially concerningBiden “My tweet was not an argument about Biden or his politics,” she said.

Hannah-Jones formerly won the Pulitzer Prize for discourse that she consisted of in the Times’ 1619 task on enslavement.