NYT Editorial Editor Resigns After Backlash Over Cotton Op-Ed–A Fiery Ted Cruz Writes The Paper’s Obituary

The New York Times editorial page editor resigned Sunday due to the backlash that occurred after the paper published an op-ed by Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton arguing that the federal government should “send in the troops” to reinforce local law enforcement through the nationwide riots.

An Apology Apparently Wasn’t Enough for the Woke NYT

The Times had already apologized on Thursday saying that they needs to have never published the Republican senator’s op-ed.

“We’ve examined the piece and the process leading up to its publication,” The Times said. “This review made clear that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an Op-Ed that did not meet our standards. As a result, we’re planning to examine both short-term and long-term changes, to include expanding our fact-checking operation and reducing the number of Op-Eds we publish.”

NYT editorial page editor James Bennet has resigned. The announcement comes just days after the newspaper published a controversial op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton titled “Send in the Troops.” https://t.co/eCgzMtHGCC — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 7, 2020

RELATED: Watch: Ted Cruz Rips ‘Nasty’ Reporter Who Suggested Jailing His Kids

Ted Cruz Slams the Paper

The editorial page editor’s resignation prompted Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz to write an obituary for the NYT.

“The NYT literally fired their editorial page editor because he dared publish an op-ed that Leftists disagreed with,” Cruz tweeted. “The totalitarian Left will brook no dissent. To hell with Free Speech—we are Pravda.”

“New York Times: founded as an actual newspaper 9/18/1851. Died: 6/7/2020,” that he added.

The NYT literally fired their editorial page editor because that he dared publish an op-ed that Leftists disagreed with. The totalitarian Left will brook no dissent. To hell with Free Speech—we are Pravda. New York Times: founded as an actual newspaper 9/18/1851. Died: 6/7/2020. https://t.co/YIzBihdhtO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 8, 2020

A.G. Sulzberger, the publisher for the Times, wrote a memo to the NYT’s staff insisting that the paper’s integrity requires “fearless engagement with ideas from across the political spectrum, particularly those we disagree with.”

Sulzberger also said, “There are also fundamental questions to address about the changing role of opinion journalism in a digital world, and we will begin work to reinvent the op-ed format so that readers understand why we choose to elevate each argument and where it fits in the national debate. None of these changes mark a retreat from The Times’s responsibility to help people understand a range of voices across the breadth of public debate. That role is as important as it’s ever been.”

“We believe deeply in principles of fairness, equality and human rights,” he concluded. “Those values animate both our news report and our opinion report. Thank you for your dedication to helping us to live up to our highest ideals.”

RELATED: Why Did The New York Times Just Endorse Two Candidates for Dem Presidential Nomination?

Tom Cotton responds to NYT: I can inform you my Op-Ed doesn’t meet with the NYT’s standards, it far exceeds their standards which are normally filled with left-wing sophomoric dribble… when confronted with the woke mob of woke young ones in their newsroom, they tucked tail plus they ran pic.twitter.com/fELTKgjR3j — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 4, 2020

Tom Cotton Blasts the NYT

After the Times statement on Thursday, Cotton shot straight back.

“I can tell you my op-ed doesn’t meet The New York Times’ standards, it far exceeds their standards, which are normally full of left-wing sophomoric dribble,” Cotton said.

He continued, “And I find it amazing that in the last 24 hours, the editor of ‘The New York Times’ and the publisher of ‘The New York Times’ have both defended the decision to publish the op-ed, but in the face of the woke mob of woke kids that are in their news room, they tucked tail and they ran, they confessed and said they were gonna go into reeducation camp and they were gonna cut the number of op-eds they run, and for that I will say to the world, you’re welcome for getting ‘The New York Times’ to run less of the garbage that you normally see in their pages.”