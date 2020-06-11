NYT: Black Lives Matter Goes After ‘Paw Patrol’ For The Kids’ Show’s ‘Depictions Of “Good Cops”

According to the New York Times, the Black Lives Matter movement has now set its websites on the children’s tv program “Paw Patrol,” which is broadcast on the Nick Jr. cable channel, because the show depicts an optimistic view of police.

Apparently BLM leaders aren’t aware that the show supported their movement on “Blackout Tuesday,” along side Nickelodeon in general.

In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to offer access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue steadily to listen and additional our learning. #amplifyblackvoices pic.twitter.com/NO2KeQjpHM — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) June 2, 2020

BLM Has to Be Kidding

However, Paw Patrol’s Twitter account amplifying “melanated voices” was met mostly with harsh criticism.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday, “It was only a matter of time before the protests came for ‘Paw Patrol.”

The Times continued, “Last week, when the show’s official Twitter account put out a bland call for ‘Black voices to be heard,’ commenters came after Chase. ‘Euthanize the police dog,’ they said. ‘Defund the paw patrol.’ ‘All dogs go to heaven, except the class traitors in the Paw Patrol.”

This is beyond parody. https://t.co/DMhEMWi3FL — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 10, 2020

‘Even big-hearted cartoon police dogs…are on notice’

“As the protests against racist police violence enter their third week, the charges are mounting against fictional cops, too,” the report noted. “Even big-hearted cartoon police dogs — or maybe especially big-hearted cartoon police dogs — are on notice. The effort to publicize police brutality also means banishing the good-cop archetype, which reigns on both television and in viral videos of the protests themselves. ‘Paw Patrol’ seems harmless enough, and that’s the point: The movement rests on understanding that cops do plenty of harm.”

Now the left desires to cancel “Paw Patrol.” These individuals are truly insane… “The Protests Come for ‘Paw Patrol’” – The New York Times https://t.co/8QbV9coBhN — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 11, 2020

Paramount Canceled the Long-Running ‘Cops’ Reality Show

“Cops can dance, they can hug, they can kneel on the ground, but their individual acts of kindness can no longer obscure the violence of a system,” the Times reported. “The good-cop act is wearing thin.”

This drive will come in the wake of Paramount’s Tuesday announcement of the cancelation of the decades-old “Cops” reality show.