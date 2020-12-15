Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) recently received the rating of “Strong-Buy” after a consensus from analysts at BidAskClub this Tuesday, December 15. This is up from their previous rating of “Buy” for this social media stock.

TWTR stocks traded at $52.02 this Tuesday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $41.37 billion. It has a PE ratio of -37.97, along with a beta value of 0.81 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $53.48 to $20.00. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $45.68 and its 200SMA stands at $40.20.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 29th of October. The earnings stood at $0.19 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.07. The company’s return on equity stood at -12.17% along with the net margin of -32.54%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $776.16 million but it made $936.23 million for the quarter. During the same time previous year, the firm’s EPS was $0.17. From this, it can be estimated that the company’s revenue has increased by 13.7% on a yearly basis.

NYSE: TWTR has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Morgan Stanley, ValuEngine, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Pivotal Research, Jefferies Financial Group and so on have posted reports on this firm over the last few months.

Morgan Stanley increased the price target of this company from $39.00 to $42.00 and rated it as “equal weight”. ValuEngine, on the other hand, decreased the rating to “Hold” from “Buy”. JPMorgan gave out a “neutral” rating and so on.

The recent consensus rating of Twitter stands at “Hold” and the consensus on the target price is $40.00. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of NYSE: TWTR shares recently.