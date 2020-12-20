Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE: TROX) recently received the rating of “Hold” after a consensus from analysts of eight brokerages covering this stock.

Among those eight analysts’ ratings, two have given out a rating of “Sell”. One has issued a “hold” and a majority of four brokerages have rated the company as “buy”. The 52-week target price as set by these brokerages stand at $10.80.

TROX stocks traded at $14.02 this Friday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $2.01 billion. It has a PE ratio of 140.21 along with a beta of 2.95 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $14.81 to $3.97. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $12.24 and its 200SMA stands at $9.26. The debt-to-equity of this company is 4.71. The current ratio stands at 3.45 and the quick ratio at 1.83.

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE: TROX) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 28th of October. The earnings stood at $0.05 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.09 proposed by Thomson Reuters’ analysts. The company’s return on equity stood at 12.07% along with the net margin of 0.54%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $612.34 million but it made $675.00 million for the quarter. The FY2020 EPS might stand at 0.47 according to analysts.

NYSE: TROX has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as BidAskClub, Zacks Investment Research, ValuEngine, Morgan Stanley and so on have posted reports on this company over the last few months.

Several hedge funds and institutional investors have also been involved in buying and selling of NYSE: TROX shares recently. Among some of the notable ones, Heritage Investors Management Corp, Captrust Financial Advisors, Swiss National Bank and several insiders in the trading network also changed their stock holdings of this company.