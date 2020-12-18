Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) recently received the rating of “Hold” after a consensus from analysts at BidAskClub on a research report issued by the brokerage this Friday, December 18. This is down from their previous rating of “Buy”.

TRI stocks traded at $80.59 this Friday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $40.05 billion. It has a positive PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.74 along with a beta value of 0.50 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $89.55 to $52.23. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $81.25 and its 200SMA stands at $75.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 8th of November. The earnings stood at $0.39 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.38. The company’s return on equity stood at 8.49% along with the net margin of 27.01%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $1.43 billion but it made $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the corresponding quarter previous year, the firm’s EPS was reported to be $0.27. From this, it can be estimated that the company’s revenue has decreased by 1.79% on a yearly basis.

NYSE: TRI has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Canaccord Genuity, BMO Capital Markets, Zacks Investment Research, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada and so on have posted reports on this firm over the last few months.

Canaccord Genuity analysts increased the price target of this company from $71.00 to $79.00 and rated it as “buy”. Zacks analysts increased the rating to “buy” from “hold”. Scotiabank gave out a “sector perform” rating and so on.

The recent consensus rating of Thomson Reuters currently stands at “Hold” and the consensus on the target price is $88.45. Several hedge funds and institutional investors have also been involved in buying and selling of this company’s shares recently.