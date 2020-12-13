Brokerages are expecting SYNNEX Co (NYSE: SNX) to announce $6.57B sales for this quarter, as reported by Zacks’ data. $6.62B is the highest estimate while the lowest being $6.54B. SYNNEX had released $6.58B quarterly sales the previous year, indicating a 0.2% negative annualized rate of growth.

Analysts of Zacks expect SYNNEX to issue $23.83B sales for the entire financial year as the estimates range between $23.80B and $23.88B. The upcoming year estimate is $22.79B that ranges from $21.41B to $24.40B.

On Friday, SYNNEX started in the stock market from $80.61 with the market cap being $4.15B. The current, quick, and debt-to-equity quotient are 1.52, 1.02, and 0.64. Their lowest in 12 months is $21.25 while the highest is $83.40. Their 50-day rolling average stands at $134.84 while 200-day at $126.92.

According to the 4th October report, the company had a $3.33 EPS quarterly earnings, surpassing the $2.26 consensus estimate by $1.07. Their net margin was 2.06% with return equity being 16.78%. The revenue was $6.47B that surpassed the $5.70B estimate.

SNX Stock Transactions

Loop Capital increased their price objective of SNX stock to $170 from $140. Citigroup raised it to $180 from $150 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. Zacks demoted it to a rating of ‘sell’ and assigned a price target of $80. Barrington Research decreased it to $90 from $160 and gave a rating of ‘outperform’. Raymond James increased it to $160 from $140 and gave a rating of ‘strong-buy’. The company has an average ‘buy’ rating with a $131.86 price objective.

Fred Breidenbach, the Director, sold off 1,169 SNX shares at $140 EPS worth $163,660. Insiders possess 2.80% SNX stock.

NEXT Group purchased a new position worth $30,000 while Banque Vaudoise bought shares worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth bought a fresh stake worth $32,000 and CapTrust Advisors bought shares priced at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings by almost 35.5%, owning $40,000 worth of shares. 75.60% of SYNNEX stock is owned by institutional investors.