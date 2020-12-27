According to Zacks Investment Research, Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) is expected to announce $1.02 EPS for this fiscal quarter. Perrigo Company PLC will reportedly announce its earnings report on Thursday, 25th February.

Compared to last year, the earnings of this year show considerable change. Last year NYSE: PRGO posted its quarterly earnings for the corresponding quarter as $1.60. This suggests that the firm had a 3.8% negative growth on a year-over-year basis.

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) Stock Analysis

PRGO stocks traded at $44.01 this Friday. The company’s current market capitalization stands at $6.01 billion. It has a positive PE ratio of 25.29 along with a beta of 1.15 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $63.86 to $40.01. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $47.40 and its 200SMA stands at $50.12. The debt-to-equity of this company is 0.60. The current ratio stands at 2.05 and the quick ratio stands at 1.49.

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 4th of November. The earnings stood at $0.93 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.84. The company’s return on equity stands at 10.05% along with the net margin of 4.73%. The estimated income for the company was marked at $1.23 billion but it made $1.21 billion for the quarter. Expert analysts further expect that the company will post its FY2020 earnings of 4.12 per share and the FY2021 will stand at $4.31.

NYSE: PRGO has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as ValuEngine, TheStreet, SVB Leerink, BidAskClub, and so on have posted reports on this company over the last few months. Several hedge funds and institutional investors have also been involved in buying and selling of Perrigo Company shares recently.