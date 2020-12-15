McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) recently received the rating of “Buy” after a consensus from analysts at UBS Group this Monday, December 14. This is up from their previous rating of “Neutral”.

Additionally, UBS Group has issued a price target of $240.00, up from their previous estimate of $230.00. This forecasts that the fast-food giant will have a 15.52% upside from its current value.

This company’s stocks traded at $207.76 this Monday. The company’s current market capitalization stands at $154.80 billion. It has a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG of 4.79 along a beta value of 0.62 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $231.91 to $124.23. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $215.94 and its 200SMA stands at $206.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 14th of November. The earnings reported in that issue stood at $2.22 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $1.90. The company’s return on equity stood at -53.62% along with the net margin of 25.60%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $5.37 billion but it made $5.42 billion for the quarter. During the same time the previous year, the firm’s EPS was $2.11. From this, it can be estimated that the company’s revenue has declined by 1.5% y-o-y.

The company has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as BTIG Research, BMO Capital Markets, KeyCorp, Telsey Advisory Group, Wells Fargo & Company, and so on have posted reports on this firm over the last few months.

The recent consensus rating of this fast-food company stands at “Buy” and the consensus on the target price is $229.08. Several hedge funds and institutional investors have also been involved in the buying and selling of NYSE: MCD shares recently.