Eleven analysts covering NYSE: FR stock performance announced in a report issued this week that it gets a consensus rating of “Buy” from several brokerages. Among the eleven who have posted their personal ratings on the company, one gave a “Sell” rating and a majority of eight recommended a “Buy” rating, and two assigned a rating of “hold” which brought the consensus estimate to “Buy”. The average price target (PT) currently stands at $40.44 issued on the stock last year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. stocks traded at $42.73 this Thursday. The company’s current market capitalization stands at $5.51 billion. It has a positive PE ratio of 26.06 along with a beta of 0.84 at the moment. The debt-to-equity ratio stands at 0.85. The company has a current and quick ratio of 1.72. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $46.10 to $25.89. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $41.94 and its 200SMA stands at $41.87.

FR Stock Detailed Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 10th of February. The earnings stood at $0.65 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.44 proposed by analysts at several research firms. The company’s return on equity stands at 11.50% along with the net margin of 46.84%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $109.69 million but it made $112.29 million for the quarter.

During the corresponding quarter previous year, the company posted an EPS of $0.45. Analysts demonstrate that FR stocks’ revenue has increased by approximately 1.4% based on a yearly evaluation.

NYSE: FR has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Jefferies Financial Research, Zacks Investment Research, Mizuho, and so on have posted reports on this company over the last few months. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have also lifted their shareholdings in this company over the past few weeks.