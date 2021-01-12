Essent Group Limited (NYSE: ESNT) disclosed during a SEC filing that the Senior Vice President of the company recently sold off about 3850 shares. The transaction was completed on the 11th of January, Monday. The average price at which ESNT stocks were sold stands at $48.09 that makes the total transaction worth $185,146.50. The company reports the SVP currently owns 211,412 shares that adds up to $10,166,803.08 in total.

ESNT stocks traded at $48.64 this Tuesday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $5.47 billion. It has a positive PE ratio of 11.39 along with a beta of 1.38 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $52.99 to $17.52. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $44.62 and its 200SMA stands at $39.61.

Essent Group Limited (NYSE: ESNT) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous fiscal quarter was released by the company on the 6th of November. The earnings stood at $1.11 EPS for that quarter. This topped the general consensus on the estimated earnings of $0.99 proposed by several equities’ analysts.

The company’s return on equity currently stands at 12.97% along with the net margin of 46.59%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $240.48 million but it made $243.00 million for the quarter. According to analyst’s reports, ESNT stock is likely to announce its FY2021 (Full Year 2021) EPS to be 3.95. Available data show that the company’s revenue increased by 7.3% on a y-o-y basis. During the corresponding quarter previous year, the company posted an EPS of 1.47.

NYSE: ESNT has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by equities analysts. Some such as Zacks Investment Research, Royal Bank of Canada, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and so on have posted reports on this firm over the last few months.

The recent consensus rating of Essent Group Limited (NYSE: ESNT) stands at “Buy” and the consensus on the target price is $47.58. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of this company’s shares recently.