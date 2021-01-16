G. Research has raised the rating of Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) shares to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ on Friday. G. Research has also released an EPS earnings of $5.20 for FY2021, $5.90 for FY2022, $6.80 for FY2023, and $7.60 for FY2024.

On Friday, the company started from $210.77 with the market cap being $60.16B. Their lowest in 1 year is $124.60 while the highest is $231.36. Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is 1.61, 1.19, and 1.10. Their 50-day rolling average stands at $219.86 while the 200 day is at $205.62.

According to the 27th October report, their quarterly EPS earnings was $1.15 that topped the $1.12 estimate by Zacks by almost $0.03. Their net margin was 8.21 with an 18.14% equity return. Their revenue was $3.02B, surpassing the $3B estimate.

ECL Shares Undertakings

Deutsche Bank demoted the price objective of Ecolab shares to $200 from $210 and gave the rating of ‘hold’. Barclays increased it to $245 from $225 and gave a rating of ‘overweight’. Morgan Stanley lifted it to $210 from $170 and gave a rating of ‘equal weight’. UBS Group demoted it to $205 from $210 and gave a rating of ‘neutral’. Argus lifted it to $250 from $215 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. They have a consensus ‘hold’ recommendation with a $201.57 price objective.

Jill Wyant, EVP, sold off 9,786 ECL shares at an EPS of $224.59 worth $2,197,837.74. Barbara Beck, the Director, sold off 13,900 ECL shares at an EPS of $222.26 worth $3,089,414. 1.22% of ECL stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock increased its holdings on ECL stock by almost 3.7%, owning $4,012,541,000 worth of shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their stake by nearly 14.9%, owning shares priced at $896,587,000. FMR promoted their position by roughly 4% and own $523,466,000 worth of shares. Institutional investors own 73.58% of Ecolab stock.