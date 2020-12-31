Carter’s Inc (NYSE: CRI) recently received a consensus ‘buy’ recommendation from 12 firms. 1 analyst gave the rating of ‘sell’, 3 issued ‘hold’, and 7 assigned ‘buy’ rating to the stock. The company had an average price objective of $95.89 for 12 months from brokerages last year.

On Thursday, the company started from $95.27 in the stock market with the market being $4.16B. They have a 31.34 P/E, 3.30 PEG, and 1.19 beta. Their lowest in 12 months is $60.17 while the highest is $112.46. Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is $2.36, 1.51, and 1.20. The firm has a 50 day rolling average standing at $90.91 while 200 day is at $85.31.

According to the 23rd October report, the company has a quarterly EPS earnings of $1.96 that topped the $1.57 consensus estimate by $0.39. Their net margin was 4.31% with 25.31% equity return. Their quarterly revenue was $865.10 as compared to the $878.52 estimate.

Stock Market Activities By CRI

TheStreet has promoted the rating for CRI stock to ‘b-’ from ‘c’ on 23rd October. Berenberg Bank has assigned it a price objective of $115 along with a rating of ‘buy’ on 27th October. Ultimately, B. Riley has reissued the rating of ‘buy’ on 22nd October.

Jill Wilson, SVP, sold off 2,000 CRI shares at $84.19 EPS worth $168,380. Michael D. Casey, the CEO, sold off 20,000 CRI shares at $81.63 worth $1,632,600. Insiders own 3.40% of Carter’s stock.

Cambridge Investment Advisors increased their holdings on CRI stock by almost 5% in Q3 and now own shares priced at $242,000. Meeder Management lifted their stake by almost 7.9% in Q3, owning $158,000 worth of shares. Asset Management increased its position by 12.7% in Q2. Owning shares valued at $124,000. Arkadios Advisors promoted their stake by approximately 215.3% in Q3 and own $30,000 worth of shares. Kentucky State System of Teachers Retirement raised their position by 0.5% in Q3 and own shares priced at $5,451,000. 85.05% of CRI stock is owned by institutional investors.