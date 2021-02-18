Eighteen analysts covering NYSE: CHGG stock performance announced in a report issued this week that Chegg, Inc. gets a consensus rating of “Buy” from several brokerages. Among the eighteen who have posted their personal ratings on the company, three gave a “Hold” rating, eleven recommended “Buy”, three issued a “sell” rating and one rated the company as “strong buy”. The average price target (PT) currently stands at $101.94 issued on the stock last year.

Chegg, Inc. stocks traded at $103.46 this Thursday. The company’s current market capitalization stands at $13.33 billion. It has a negative PE ratio of 517.30 along with a beta of 0.99 at the moment. The price to earnings growth (PEG) ratio stands at 3.14. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $115.21 to $25.89. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $98.46 and its 200SMA stands at $82.32.

CHGG Stock Detailed Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 7th of February. The earnings of CHGG stocks stood at $0.55 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.49 proposed by analysts at several research firms.

The company’s return on equity stands at 13.35% along with the net margin of -4.26%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $153.90 million but it made $205.70 million for the quarter. During the corresponding quarter previous year, the company posted an EPS of $0.35. Analysts demonstrate that CHGG stocks’ revenue has increased by approximately 63.3% based on a yearly evaluation.

NYSE: CHGG has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Lake Street Capital, Citigroup, and so on have posted reports on this company over the last few months.

Among the firms that have posted reports on Chegg, Inc. BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citigroup have also boosted the target price of the company considerably.