According to (NYSE: BDC) Belden Inc.’s recent release, the company posted its 4th quarter earnings guidance report this Tuesday, January 19. BDC stocks issued its earnings range as $0.85 to $0.90 per share for the current quarter. This beats the estimated figure of $0.72 proposed by analysts at Thomson Reuters. The networking, connectivity and cable products manufacturing company posted its revenue range as $494to $499 million for Q4.

BDC stocks traded at $42.26 this Tuesday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $1.89 billion. It has a negative PE ratio of 9.13 along with a beta of 1.57 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $56.94 to $25.54. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $41.96 and its 200SMA stands at $35.54.

NYSE: BDC (Belden Inc.) Current Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous fiscal quarter was released by the company on the 1st of November. The earnings stood at $0.72 EPS for that quarter as opposed to the general consensus on the estimated earnings of $0.61 proposed by analysts at several research firms.

The company’s return on equity currently stands at 15.55% along with the net margin of -10.95%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $446.36 million but it made $475.84 million for the quarter. According to analyst’s reports, BDC stocks are likely to announce their FY2021 (Full Year 2021) EPS as $2.59.

The company has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by equities analysts. Some such as Zacks Investment Research, Canaccord Genuity, Truist and so on have posted reports on this firm over the last few months. Canaccord analysts gave out an “Hold” rating while Zacks rated it as “sell” for the time being.

The recent consensus rating of this company (NYSE: BDC) stands at “Hold” and the consensus on the target price is $43.15. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of this company’s shares recently.