Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A stock) recently received the rating of “Buy” after a consensus of analysts from MKM Partners covering this stock. The brokerage also set a price target of $57.00 on the company’s stocks in a research report issued by the firm on December 23, Wednesday. This suggests a 51.67% downside from its last close.

A stock reached a high of $117.93 this Wednesday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $36.36 billion. It has a PE ratio of 51.27 along with a beta of 1.05 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $120.24 to $61.13. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $113.60 and its 200SMA stands at $100.71. The debt-to-equity of this company is 0.47. The current ratio stands at 2.33 and the quick ratio stands at 1.84.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. NYSE: A Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 22nd of November. The earnings stood at $0.98 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.93. The company’s return on equity stands at 21.02% along with the net margin of 13.47%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $1.40 billion but it made $1.48 billion for the quarter. During the corresponding quarter previous year, the company reported $0.89 as EPS. Expert analysts further expect that the company will post its FY2020 earnings of 3.66 per share.

NYSE: A stock has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Sanford C. Bernstein, KeyCorp, Cleveland Research, Wells Fargo & Co., BidAskClub, and so on have posted reports on this company over the last few months. Several hedge funds and institutional investors have also been involved in buying and selling of Agilent shares recently.