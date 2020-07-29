NYPD uses unmarked van to arrest woman accused of damaging police cameras

“In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park,” an NYPD News tweet read. “The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles.”

The department went on to safeguard the usage of unmarked automobiles, methods that civil liberties supporters have actually identified as “indefensible” and “abusive.”

“When officers from the Warrant Squad took the woman into custody in a gray NYPD minivan this evening, they were assaulted with rocks and bottles. The Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects,” another tweet read.

“When she was placed into the Warrant Squad’s unmarked gray minivan, it was behind a cordon of NYPD bicycle cops in bright yellow and blue uniform shirts there to help effect the arrest,” the thread continued.

A brief video of the event published on Twitter appears to reveal one water bottle being lobbed at thepolice A number of users on the platform revealed outrage and there were continuous demonstrations in Manhattan on Tuesday night.

An overall of 12 individuals were detained at the scene, consisting of the woman in the van, according to the New York Post.