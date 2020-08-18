NYPD used facial recognition to track down Black Lives Matter activist

The New York City Police Department used facial recognition software application to track down a Black Lives Matter activist implicated of attack after presumably yelling into a law enforcement officer’s ear with a bullhorn. The mayor’s workplace states it will “reassess” requirements for utilizing facial recognition after criticism that the case reveals the innovation being used indiscriminately.

On August 7th, the cops department sent out dozens of officers, consisting of some in riot equipment, to the house of 28-year-oldactivist Derrick Ingram A stand-off followed, live-streamed by Ingram on Instagram, throughout which he consistently asked officers to produce a search warrant. They declined to do so. After protestors supporting Ingram gathered to the street, the NYPD stood down and Ingram turned himself into the cops the next day.

Dozens of law enforcement officer were sent out to arrest Ingram previously this month

The NYPD has actually been slammed for the out of proportion program of force in pursuing Ingram, and now likewise for its usage of facial recognition software application to track himdown Video of the August 7th standoff captured by FreedomNewsTV reveals officers outside Ingram’s house analyzing a file entitled “Facial Identification Section Informational Lead Report,” that includes what appears to be an image of Ingram taken from his Instagram.

The NYPD