NYPD union lashes out at health commissioner over coronavirus mask plea rejection

“Truth is this b—- has blood on her hands but why should anyone be surprised the NYPD has suffered under DeBlasio since he became Mayor,” the Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted in response to The Post’s unique story revealing Barbot’s resolution.

The health commissioner mentioned in a mid-March telephone dialog with NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, “I don’t give two rats’ a–es about your cops,” in response to the mask request, sources mentioned.

“I need them for others,” Barbot mentioned.

Instead of the 500,000 masks Monahan sought to assist shield his drive, Barbot mentioned she might solely cough up 50,000, in accordance with sources.

Department of Health spokesman Patrick Gallahue acknowledged that there was a “heated exchange between the two where things were said out of frustration, but no harm was wished on anyone.” Barbot “apologized for her contribution to the exchange,” Gallahue added.

Shortly after the SBA’s tweet, the union’s president, Edward Mullins, despatched an announcement calling for Barbot’s ouster.

