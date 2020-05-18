NYPD to crack down on Upper East Side bars drawing crowds, de Blasio says

UPPER EAST SIDE — The NYPD will step up its presence on the Upper East Side after a number of reviews over the weekend of bars and eating places drawing crowds of people that have been ingesting on the road, Mayor Bill de Blasio stated Sunday.

“I’m not comfortable at all with people congregating outside bars,” de Blasio stated throughout his coronavirus briefing. “If you start to form groups of people … that violates what we’re saying about social distancing. It puts lives in danger.”

Several eating places and bars on the Upper East Side drew crowds of individuals on Friday and Saturday whereas providing meals and alcoholic drinks for curbside pickup.

“Why is this ok? Over [two] nights NYPD has visited these locations. Last night [six] cop cars were there. I want to have fun but I am still following orders,” one woman wrote on Twitter together with photographs of crowds exterior Bua Thai Ramen & Robata Grill and Green Kitchen.

Both eating places are situated on Second Avenue between 83rd and 85th streets.

Additional photographs posted on Twitter showed crowds outside Brady’s Bar on Second Avenue, between 82nd and 83rd streets, in addition to Emmy Squared on Third Avenue, between 80th and 81st streets.

The mayor stated gatherings is not going to be tolerated and that the town might go as far as to shut down institutions violating social distancing guidelines. He requested residents to name 311 to report any crowds.

Bars and eating places within the metropolis have been restricted to takeout and supply service since mid-March, when coronavirus case began to soar.

This story contains reporting from the Associated Press.