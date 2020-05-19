NYPD shuts down a Yeshiva School in session in Brooklyn

“I can’t stress how dangerous this is for our young people. We’re issuing a Cease and Desist Order and will make sure we keep our communities and our kids safe,” he stated in the tweet.

The guy running the school hearkened policemans’ directions to shut the school as well as no enforcement activity was taken, according to a declaration given to CNN by theNYPD

The mayor increased down in media looks given that, condemning the supposed below ground institutions as well as stated the NYPD will certainly remain to close them, he stated.

“And if we find them, we’ll shut them down, and they won’t come back, I assure you. Because if we have to shut down the building itself, we will. But I have heard a lot of reports but there’s been very few instances where there was actually evidence,” the mayor stated in a meeting Tuesday on 1010 WINS Radio. “Look, I respect their desire to continue the work they do, but when other people aren’t doing it, they can’t do it either. It’s just the reality. We don’t have school in session in the public schools, we’re not allowing any non-essential businesses to open up,” Mayor de Blasio stated. “I love this city, you love this city, but let’s face it, there’s a lot of people in New York City who like to create their own rules.” In April, NYPD policemans distributed a big group in Brooklyn complying with a rabbi’s funeral service. De Blasio condemned the big celebration in a debatable tweet as well as came under attack for distinguishing the Jewish area. The mayor stated the celebration for the rabbi’s funeral service was “absolutely unacceptable” as well as noted it will not be endured. “My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed,” de Blasio stated in tweet. “I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period.” The mayor later apologized as well as called his words “tough love” as well as stated he’s just attempting to maintain the city risk-free. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea sustained de Blasio after the occurrence as well as stated the Brooklyn celebration placed policemans as well as others in threat.

