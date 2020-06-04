NYPD Sergeants’ Union Shares Chiara De Blasio’s Full Arrest Report On Social Media

The daughter of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had her full arrest report from the George Floyd protests in Manhattan shared on social media as a result of the NYPD sergeants’ union.

On Sunday night, Sergeants Benevolent Association boss Ed Mullins, who is a consistent critic of de Blasio, tweeted out the arrest report for 25-year-old Chiara de Blasio.

Wow. The Official Twitter page for the Sergeants Benevolent Association, a major union for the New York Police Department, just doxed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter. The tweet appears to have been removed by Twitter. pic.twitter.com/kIq3LSK9tb — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) June 1, 2020

RELATED: Trump Smacks Down Mayor de Blasio After He Accuses Him Of Betraying New York: ‘I’m Not Dealing With Him’

NYPD union asks ‘How can the NYPD protect the city of NY from rioting’ once the mayor’s daughter is one of the rioters?

“How can the NYPD protect the city of NY from rioting anarchist when the Mayors object throwing daughter is one of them. Now we know why he is forbidding Mounted units to be mobilized and keeping the NYPD from doing their jobs,” the tweet read.

The tweet was combined with Chiara’s arrest report, which contained information that is personal like her New York state ID number, height, weight, birth date and home address. ,

Twitter flagged the tweet for violating its rules with a note reading, “This tweet is no longer available.”

NYPD SBA tweet on de Blasio daughter removed for violating twitter rules and releasing personal information https://t.co/LpwMUeTv3b pic.twitter.com/Ib7Yy3P3v7 — John Asbury (@johnasbury) June 1, 2020

Twitter says the SBA violated its rules

Twitter says a user “may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission,” and that the SBA account “is temporarily locked for violating our private information policy.”

The NYC mayor’s daughter was arrested Saturday night. Bill de Blasio said that he was “proud” of her.

The Political Insider reported Monday, “On Saturday night, the daughter of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was arrested during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Now, de Blasio is speaking out to say that he is ‘so proud’ of his daughter for taking her protest far enough that it landed her behind bars.”

“During a press conference on Monday, de Blasio said that neither he nor his wife Chirlane McCray knew that their 25-year-old daughter Chiara had the ‘intention to get arrested,’ adding that he was fully supportive of what she did when he heard the news.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirms reports that his daughter, Chiara de Blasio, was arrested at a protest: “I’m proud of her that she cares so much, and she was willing to go out there and do something about it.” https://t.co/YbloXtjoxj pic.twitter.com/bBCBLjn1q5 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 1, 2020

RELATED: NYC Mayor de Blasio Says He’s ‘So Proud’ Of His Daughter Chiara After She Was Arrested During George Floyd Protest

Mayor de Blasio: ‘I love my daughter deeply. I honor her’

“I love my daughter deeply. I honor her,” de Blasio said. “She is such a good human being. She only wants to do good in the world. She wants to see a better and more peaceful world.”

“I’m proud of her that she cares so much she was willing to go out there and do something about it,” the mayor said.

However, the SBA wasn’t “proud” their tweet was removed by Twitter.

“[T]he purpose of twitter and social networking is to allow a free exchange of a few ideas as long as it’s lawful speech…not only did they turn off our account because of a thing that is already on the market but this is a union social networking account that individuals use to communicate to your members but additionally to mobilize our members and keep them updated on dilemmas,” SBA boss Ed Mullins said. “This is a time we need to communicate with our members and public….and is an attack against union issues and the relevant events going on.”