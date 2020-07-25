NYPD sergeant shoots dead knife-wielding murder suspect

The NYPD launched bodycam video of a police officer who shot and eliminated a knife-wielding murder suspect who was declared to have actually shot to death his sister-in-law.

PoliceSgt Kurwin Klien fatally shot Ubaldo Gomez, 44, as he raised a cooking area knife in a battle with a male who got him by the upper body after the deadly shooting at a house in Harlem on May20

Gomez’s other half had actually called 911 around 6.45 pm after he shot her sis, Reina Dominguez, 46, dead in the apartment or condo situated in a 5th flooring walkup atSt Nicholas Terrace and 127 thStreet

The bodycam video reveals as Klien strolls in to discover the murder suspect Ubaldo Gomez, 44, on the flooring to the right as she had problem with an unknown guy who stepped in

The video then reveals the officer dumping 2 rounds after Gomez gets a cooking area knife in a transfer to strike the guy

Moments later on, the video programs Gomez lying face down stationary next to the knife

The other half got away the apartment or condo to get assistance while an unknown guy who stepped in battled on the flooring with Gomez and was stabbed a number of times,Sgt Carlos Nieves stated in a launched video of the bodycam video that was published on YouTube.

Klien, who got to the scene worn plain clothing, can be heard informing a partner a number of times, ‘video cameras on,’ as they approached the apartment or condo’s open door.

The officer is then heard a number of times screaming ‘Show me your hands.’

The video later on revealed him meticulously getting in the apartment or condo as guys’s voices are heard within.

Gomez is then found on the flooring with the guy, who is on his back and raises a bloodied arm.

Shouting begins as the battle starts once again and Gomez is seen getting the knife and transferring to strike.

The video then reveals Klien dumping 2 rounds at Gomez, after more than a minute of cautions toGomez The murder suspect drops the knife and lies flat on the flooring stationary later on.

Police consisted of pictures of an 8-inch kitchen area knife utilized in the battle, in addition to a 9mm pistol they declare was utilized by Gomez to fatally shot his sister-in-law.

Nieves did not launch more information about Gomez, who had actually been an auxilary policeman.

Klien was appointed to the 26 th Precinct anti-crime team at the time of his participation in the police-related shooting.