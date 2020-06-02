NYPD Scanner Broadcasts Calls to Shoot, Run Over Protesters



Play video content material

Breaking News

NYPD officers allegedly urged police to shoot and run over protesters — a minimum of that is what was heard over the citywide police scanner … however the query now’s whether or not these phrases got here from a cop or somebody who stole a radio.

As protesters marched towards the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn, you may hear somebody on the scanner calling in to describe the scene earlier than one other voice urges cops to, “Shoot those motherf*****s.”

Later within the night, the scanner picked up what gave the impression of officers saying they have been surrounded by protesters close to the intersection of Albany and Dean Streets in Crown Heights. A voice on the scanner responds, “Run them over.”

Obviously, the scanner broadcasts are past alarming IF they actually got here from cops. NYPD tells us … they’re conscious of the feedback and are trying into it.

TMZ independently discovered the radio transmissions on an internet site that information police scanners — so the audio is legit. However, regulation enforcement sources inform us … throughout this newest wave of civil unrest, police radios have gone lacking, and there’s a chance the transmissions on the scanner didn’t originate from police.

As you understand … NYPD officers have been bodily clashing with protesters for days, with an officer showing to pull a gun on demonstrators, and cops showing to drive a police automotive right into a crowd of protesters behind a barricade.



Play video content material



@MylesMill/NBCNewYork

Additionally, 2 NYPD officers have been injured — one among them critically — Monday night time in separate incidents within the Bronx.