NYPD releases video of violent assault, injuring woman and her father

The New York Post reported that the vicious attack knocked the male unconscious, sending him to the healthcare facility.

“A 39-year-old had her phone taken as she tried to call the 911,” the NYPD tweetedFriday Police are examining the case as a burglary.

The event occurred at a bodega in Manhattan’s Washington Heights area late on the night of July 7.

The male who was assaulted, Victor Martinez Medina, informed the Daily News that it occurred really quickly.

“I just started to feel punches all over,” he stated. “They simply got me … whatever is fuzzy. (My partner) states I was tossed on the flooring, and I do not even keep in mind that. I simply remember them coming and beginning to punch and kick me.”

An authorities source informed the paper continuous stress in between Medina’s child and another woman in the area resulted in the violence.