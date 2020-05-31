NYPD officer who shoved female protester to ground is under investigation

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed President Trump on Saturday for the rioting happening nationwide within the wake of the dying of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was filmed being suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer.

‘This is the blunt truth – the president of the United States helped to create this atmosphere, and that’s the tragedy right here,’ the mayor advised reporters throughout a information convention at City Hall on Saturday.

‘It doesn’t matter what your celebration affiliation is [and] it doesn’t matter what you consider President Trump,’ the mayor mentioned.

De Blasio mentioned that through the Trump presidency, there was ‘an uptick in tension and hatred and division.’

‘It’s only a truth,’ the mayor mentioned.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (left) blamed President Trump (proper) for the nationwide rioting and protesting within the wake of the dying of George Floyd

The president has been extensively criticized for Twitter posts by which he calls demonstrators and rioters ‘thugs’ whereas warning that ‘when the looting begins, the capturing begins’

De Blasio mentioned that Trump’s actions and statements aren’t ‘the reason for any specific act’ however that he ‘has helped to poison the atmosphere.’

‘We gotta get back to leaders talking about unity,’ the mayor mentioned.

The White House has been requested to touch upon de Blasio’s remarks by DailyMail.com.

Trump has been criticized for his Twitter posts by which he threatened to ship the National Guard to Minneapolis to ‘assume management’ whereas warning ‘thugs’ within the metropolis that ‘when the looting begins the capturing begins.’

The ‘looting and capturing’ remark is thought-about a provocative assertion that harkens again to race riots in Miami through the 1960s when violence was used towards African Americans.

Twitter muzzled Trump’s tweet – however left it on-line in case individuals needed to learn it – as a result of they mentioned it ‘violated Twitter guidelines about glorifying violence.’

The mayor made his feedback whereas he has been criticized for the conduct of the New York Police Department up to now few days of unrest in his metropolis.

A NYPD officer is under investigation after he was filmed violently shoving a female protester to the ground throughout a George Floyd protest in Brooklyn that noticed 200 individuals arrested.

The cop, who has not been recognized, was seen forcefully pushing Dounya Zayer, 20, and sending her flying onto the pavement throughout an indication close to Barclay’s Center on Friday evening.

Zayer later shared movies of herself from the hospital claiming she suffered a violent seizure from the assault and mentioned she was ‘by no means aggressive’ in the direction of the officer.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that they’re conscious of the video circulating on social media and that it is ‘under inner evaluate.’

Scroll down for video

The NYPD officer who was filmed violently shoving a female protester to the ground in Brooklyn on Friday is under investigation. He has not been recognized

The girl proven been violently flung to the ground by an NYPD officer was recognized by these on the scene as Dounya Zayer, who later posted in regards to the assault from hospital

It was first shared by Newsweek reporter Jason Lemon who claimed that the officer referred to as the girl a ‘silly f*****g b***h’ earlier than shoving her.

The NYPD Police Commissioner confirmed over 200 protesters have been arrested throughout Friday evening’s demonstrations.

In his press convention on Saturday, de Blasio expressed solidarity with demonstrators upset about police brutality, however mentioned there can be a full evaluate of what went improper.

He mentioned he was upset by movies of the confrontations ‘the place protesters have been dealt with very violently’ by police.

‘Any time you see a protester simply arbitrarily thrown to the ground by a police officer – that doesn’t mirror our values, that is unacceptable, and there wants to be penalties,’ he mentioned.

But he added some protesters had come ‘with an agenda of violence and incitement, and so they meant to hurt law enforcement officials, and so they did hurt law enforcement officials.’

The mayor mentioned he was involved by studies that at the least two elected officers have been among the many individuals sprayed with irritating chemical substances by officers on the scene.

Many individuals within the crowd threw bottles at police and one group set hearth to a police van and battered a number of different police cruisers with golf equipment.

Zayer later took to Twitter from the hospital to put up a number of movies to clarify what had occurred to her.

The younger girl hit the ground the place she lay knocked out for a number of seconds earlier than starting to transfer and maintain her head. She says the autumn triggered a large seizure

Zayer recognized herself on Twitter and mentioned she didn’t contact the officer

She posted a video of her personal from just a little earlier than the assault which reveals the cop approaching

The cop is seen taking a swipe at her telephone

‘This was me, and I would like to make one factor clear to all of the individuals which can be commenting lies beneath this video. I did NOT spit on this officer’s face. I used to be sporting a face masks. He advised me to get out of the road after which instantly threw me out of the way in which,’ she wrote.

She additionally posted a video from her personal perspective which confirmed the officers approaching her as she moved backwards down the road, with one in every of them taking a swipe at her telephone.

Whitney Hu, an activist additionally participating within the protest and who first posted the video of Zayer, mentioned on Twitter that she was on the way in which to the hospital after the assault however was pressured to wait exterior due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘The cop pushed her so onerous at Barclays & she flung again. She is tiny. Now she’s within the ER after a critical seizure. I’m ready for updates however have to wait exterior due to COVID-19. Please preserve my protest sister in your ideas,’ Hu wrote.

She later revealed that the younger girl had woken up and was in a position to converse to her.

The surprising video reveals Zayer being flung to the ground by the police officer and mendacity nonetheless for a number of seconds earlier than finally holding her head as different protesters rush to assist her and name for individuals to take his badge quantity.

From the hospital, the protester revealed that she was thrown as a result of she hadn’t moved out of the officer’s manner in time after he requested her to transfer down the road.

‘I used to be not rioting, I used to be protesting,’ she says within the video.

‘I didn’t even get in his bodily area, he was shifting in my course, advised me to transfer and since I did not transfer out of his manner in time, he threw me out of the way in which.

‘He was strolling to me, I used to be standing in place,’ she added.

‘And I by no means put my palms on him.’

Zayer says the group had been peacefully protesting in entrance of the officers when any individual from the protesters threw an object like a bottle on the police.

She says this triggered the police to ‘stampede’ and she or he was working backwards when the officer pushed her.

‘If you actually need to evaluate me standing in the course of the road to the officer that killed George Floyd … it isn’t comparable,’ she mentioned.

‘I used to be protesting for a cause and the officers who have been at this protest ought to again down.’

The video of the assault was criticized by metropolis officers who referred to as for motion towards the police officer.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson mentioned: ‘This officer wants to be charged with assault. Hard to watch. Brutal and unacceptable.’

He additionally condemned the widespread police response to the protest in Brooklyn on Friday evening.

‘We failed to de-escalate. The NYPD must be easing tensions, not pepper spraying state legislators and shoving peaceable protestors,’ he mentioned, referring to Assemblywoman Diana Richardson who says she was pepper sprayed whereas peacefully protesting in Barclays plaza.

The officer within the Bronx was proven coughing on a bunch of individuals in a video shared Thursday

The group referred to as from his badge quantity however he walked away and received again into his automotive

Dozens have been arrested Friday within the second evening of violent protests in New York City.

Although the evening began peacefully, the protests dramatically escalated. Two state legislators say have been pepper-sprayed and one handcuffed.

Friday’s violent video comes after law enforcement officials have been caught coughing on a bunch of individuals within the Bronx on Thursday evening.

The video reveals a cop opening his mouth and pointedly coughing on a bunch of individuals with out sporting a masks after which strolling slowly away.

The group are seen asking for his badge quantity earlier than the cops climb again into their automotive.

Violent protests demanding justice for George Floyd unfold throughout the US Friday evening, with the CNN headquarters under siege in Atlanta, NYPD officers pressured to fend off rioters at a police precinct in Brooklyn and the White House pressured to go into lockdown as demonstrators tried to scale the partitions.

Looting and fires broke out once more in Minneapolis as protesters defied the state curfew and the National Guard failed to preserve the town under management, with the Pentagon placing the army police on alert to ship to the ravaged metropolis.