NYPD officer struck by vehicle in the Bronx in apparent hit-and-run, video shows

Several folks, presumably different cops, are seen speeding to the sufferer’s support.

“That’s a f—ing cop!” a lady is heard saying on the video. “Oh sh–!”

An NYPD van then rapidly arrives and the injured officer is helped inside it. Suddenly, quite a few different NYPD autos seem at the scene.

NYPD officers confirmed that the sufferer is an NYPD sergeant who was later taken to a hospital, the place he was mentioned to be in critical however secure situation with unspecified accidents.

The sergeant was at East 170th Street and Walton Avenue in the 44th Precinct, the place he was investigating a report of a potential housebreaking, police officers informed Fox News.

As of early Tuesday, no suspects had been arrested in reference to the case, authorities mentioned.