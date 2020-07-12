NYPD officer is placed into a headlock by ‘known gang member’ in the Bronx

An NYPD police officer ended up in a headlock after an effort to disperse a crowd on a street corner in the Bronx on earlier this month went horribly wrong.

The officers found themselves to be vastly outnumbered and were quickly surrounded by angry bystanders who might be heard taunting them on camera.

As the police attemptedto arrest certainly one of the men to the cheers of the crowd, a 2nd officer found himself powerless as that he was placed in a headlock – a move that is soon to be barred by the police.

The cop suddenly lost get a grip on and a suspect held the officer’s head for four seconds

‘F*** him up! F*** him up!’ yells a man who had been filming the July 1st encounter as the officer is dragged from one side of the street to the other.

The headlock lasts for around four seconds before the police officer finally falls to the ground. He suffered a gash to the head that ended up requiring staples.

The taunting continues.

‘They smoked you, p****!’ the man filming is then heard taunting. ‘You just got smoked, p****!’

The NYPD stated the ‘headlocker’ was a known gang member. He later turned himself in a week later to the 46th Precinct.

The man has been arrested 11 times in the past for charges including gang assault, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and robbery, and the like according to The Post.

The suspect was released at no cost pending further investigation by the Bronx District Attorney’s office

‘The NYPD was disappointed that the individual was not charged initially. The violence against the police officer speaks for it self. We are now actually in discussions with the District Attorney regarding the case,’ an NYPD spokesperson said.

The video was tweeted by the Sergeants Benevolent Association who are concerned that cops using a chokehold could face up to a year in jail for using the tactic against suspects.

Throughout incident there is taunting as officers attempted crowd get a grip on

A new bill going to be approved by the New York City Council will make it a misdemeanor offense or more to a year in jail for police to handle any maneuver that would restrict airflow to a suspect’s neck including sitting, standing or kneeling on their chest or right back.

‘COREY JOHNSON your STUPID law is going to be signed by NYC STUPID Mayor it’s time you both simply take your community input & grab these perps your self,’ the SBA wrote in the tweet.

‘Putting a cop in a headlock could mean a death sentence should they lose get a grip on of their gun,’ one law enforcement source told The New York Post.

‘A cop in a headlock can not maintain weapons control.’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that he hopes to sign a new chokehold bill next week that may ultimately see lead to a retraining of how officers apprehend suspects.