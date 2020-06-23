NYPD officer in ‘disturbing apparent chokehold incident’ had previous civilian complaint cases on his record

The officer, David Afanador, was suspended without pay following the video surfaced. He has been with the police force for 15 years, two law enforcement sources tell CNN.

Afanador is referred to as a Hispanic officer who has eight civilian complaint cases on his record. He was exonerated for the allegations made in seven of the cases.

In one complaint, it is so-called he used his gun to strike an individual in the mouth in 2014. The case was settled with no admission of fault or liability, according to the dismissal.

In another complaint from 2011, he is named as one of three officers accused of pulling up to and including man in an unmarked car. One of the officers allegedly tackled the person to the floor, breaking his clavicle. It is not clear from the suit if Afanador was the officer who allegedly tackled the plaintiff.

That case was also settled with no admission of fault or liability, according to the dismissal.

CNN has reached out to the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, the union that represents officers, for comment. Multiple attempts to reach Afanador directly were unsuccessful.

District attorney will not charge victim of chokehold

The NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau launched an active utilization of force investigation after video of the arrest surfaced on social media marketing.

The man seen in the video was identified by his attorney as Richard “Ricky” Bellevue. His attorney, Lori Zeno, has needed the officer involved to be fired and prosecuted.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz declined to prosecute Bellevue, who was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, Zeno said.

The video shows several officers involved in the arrest of Bellevue, with one in particular appearing to place him in a chokehold. Another officer is observed tapping the rear of the officer who had Bellevue in the apparent chokehold, and that officer generally seems to release his hold.

Body camera footage released by the NYPD shows the moments leading up to the incident.

According to a police source, the incident happened 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning on Rockaway Beach Queens boardwalk as police were responding to a disorderly group in the region.

Three men in particular have emerged on camera making exchanges with police, sometimes in conversation, other times name calling and taunting.

At one point Bellevue approaches the officers and taunts them, saying “I’ll throw sh*t in your face.”

The police force source described Bellevue saying on camera “touch any of my boys and you’ll be dead,” areas of which can be heard on camera.

After some words were exchanged between your officers and Bellevue, the officers move in for the arrest.

A scuffle ensues and the video shows a few officers attempting to arrest Bellevue. From the view of the body camera an officer can be seen in the course of time removing his arm from Bellevue’s neck.

“He’s choking him,” you hear from bystanders, even as officers are walking him with their vehicle. When asked by another bystander, an officer says, “He’s not getting arrested, he’s going to the hospital.”

Eventually the suspect is observed walking in handcuffs with police.

Bellevue suffered a laceration and was taken to a nearby hospital, the source said,.

“His hair and his skin on his scalp were just ripped off. It was a big round spot. Just blood, that’s all you could see, all the skin was gone,” Zeno, Bellevue’s attorney, told CNN.

She said Bellevue was finally released from custody on Monday afternoon and is coping with his injuries.

Attorney for Bellevue requires officers firing

Katz, the Queens district attorney, said in a statement Sunday that her office knows the incident and that the investigation is underway.

“There must be zero tolerance for police misconduct. The District Attorney’s Office is aware of the incident in Far Rockaway today. We take these allegations very seriously and an active investigation is underway,” Katz said.

Zeno, Bellevue’s attorney, has called for the officer involved to be fired. She alleges the NYPD changed their account of what happened.

Zeno told CNN’s Erin Burnett Monday she originally heard the officers were answering a complaint about guys throwing cans, but that after she asked to hear a 911 call, it did not exist.

“There was no 911 call, so then they changed their story,” she said. “And then eventually, it just sort of came out that they saw them on the beach. They recognized all three of them … So you can see on the video cam or the body cam where it’s the officers who start the physical contact.”