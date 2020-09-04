NYPD investigating car that plowed into a group of BLM protesters in Times Square

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea stated on “Good Day New York” Friday early morning that video of the occurrence programs a black car driving into a crowd of BLM protesters quickly after 8 p.m. in the heartof Manhattan

He approximated that a minimum of 200 individuals were participating in the presentation.

Twitter video from the scene revealed the lorry, which appears to have a push bumper set up on the front, briefly stop prior to speeding up through the protesters and bicyclists who were in the street at the time. The license plate of the car shows up on videos of the occurrence. A little group then chased it as it scampered.

It’s uncertain what occurred prior to the video started tape-recording, however Shea informed “Good Day” a minimum of one bicyclist had actually obstructed the car from moving, and 2 others struck the car’s window.