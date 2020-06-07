NYPD detectives union president reacts to activists calling to defund police: ‘A recipe for disaster’

DiGiacomo said that people’s homes are near “commercial areas.”

“It’s just a matter of time before these criminal individuals walk into your neighborhood and break into your home and loot your home when you are home. The only thing stopping that is the police,” DiGiacomo said.

The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to terminate its contract with the authorities department following a death of George Floyd on May 25.

The Minneapolis Police Department has reportedly worked with the institution system for decades.

The decision by the institution board comes the same day the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) announced they would be launching a study into “systemic discriminatory practices toward people of color” in the MDP.

DiGiacomo said that the killing and injuring of cops in the line of duty is “disgusting.” DiGiacomo said that any criminal element that puts their practical New York City detectives will be criminally prosecuted and sued in court.

“We filed a civil lawsuit against an individual that assaulted one of my detectives a couple of nights ago and we are moving forward with that case,” DiGiacomo said.

DiGiacomo continued to say, “If the district attorneys in NYC aren’t going to prosecute the cases, then a DEA, the union for these detectives will follow these criminals civilly.