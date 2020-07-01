NYPD cops clash with protesters as they attempt to clear Occupy City Hall

Trump waded in to the row on Wednesday morning, slamming de Blasio for partially defunding the police

President Trump jumped to the defense of the NYPD on Wednesday and attacked Mayor Bill de Blasio for taking $1billion from the force’s budget as cops clashed with protesters trying to ‘occupy’ city hall in another day of tension in the Big Apple.

Between 5.30am and 7.30am, officers cleared barricades surrounding ‘Abolition Park’ – the name the protesters have given to their camp – and tried to push back protesters who spilled over from the park and onto the street.

The protesters had setup barricades on Chambers Street and Center Street to try to expand their ‘cop free’ zone but police removed them shortly after the sun came up to allow traffic to pass through the region again.

Three everyone was arrested ahead of the situation calmed down again. The park continues to be occupied with protesters in tents and you can find dozens of cops in riot gear surrounding it. It is unclear how long the protesters will soon be allowed to stay there.

An NYPD spokesman told DailyMail.com on Thursday that the protesters are allowed to stay static in the park at present but that the problem was being constantly evaluated.

The protesters are outraged that the NYPD has only been stripped of $1billion and not more, saying it takes to be entirely defunded or more heavily penalized.

The cut, which comes amid a $9billion shortfall in city revenues due to coronavirus lockdown, will cancel the recruitment of just one,163 new officers, strip $484million from the overtime budget and transfer $354million to other services – including handing control of school safety officers from the NYPD to the Department of Education.

Democrats and protesters are unsatisfied with the cut and say more needs to be achieved. Police union chiefs, however, are warning that it might have a dangerous impact on officers’ ability to keep carefully the city safe.

Trump waded in to the row on Wednesday morning, tweeting: ‘NYC is cutting Police $ by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the NYCMayor is going to paint a big, high priced, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue.

‘This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”.

‘Maybe our GREAT Police, who’ve been neutralized and scorned with a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!’

NYPD cops face off against protesters on Chambers Street outside City Hall on Wednesday morning. The protesters have occupied the park next to City Hall for greater than a week now and are demanding that the NYPD have significantly more of its $6billion budget cut. $1bn has been taken off already but they say it is not enough

Hundreds of protesters have occupied the park and are refusing to disperse. On Wednesday morning, they huddled beneath umbrellas and chanted ‘hold your ground’ as the cops tried to move them back in the park

The cops removed the barricades the protesters had set up to push them back into the park and off of the street

Some of the cops used batons to take to to push crowds right back. They responded by hitting the officers with their umbrellas

The protesters linked arms to stand their ground. They were in the course of time slowly pushed off of the street

Three everyone was arrested on Wednesday morning. It’s unclear why, but cops were seen trying to drag this man from the crowd. He was protected by another protesters who held on to him

Another of the men who were arrested on Wednesday morning at the City Hall protest camp

It is unclear why the person was arrested or if he was injured

NYPD cops dismantle barricades surrounding the Occupy City Hall protest camp on Wednesday morning

The cops pushed some of the protesters back violently as they tried to clear the road for traffic

Combined with de Blasio’s lenient bail reform that puts more criminals on the road than before, and a court system that has been back-logged for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they say crime is inevitably on the rise and that slashing the budget is not fundamentally the right move.

There are also ongoing complaints that the NYPD is not cracking down on low-level crime like people breaching social distancing rules while dining outdoors, drinking in the street or being broadly speaking anti-social.

In Brooklyn, residents have now been terrorized for nights at a stretch by illegal fireworks being set off during the night, seemingly with little intervention from the cops

The city’s income took a $9billion hit when organizations shuttered in the very beginning of the pandemic and today many remain closed.

Traffic levels in the town aren’t predicted to get back to their 2019 normal until November.

Restaurant and retail traffic in New York City is 43.6 per cent of the 2019 normal, whereas national traffic is at 53.2 per cent of normal. Foot traffic from late-May to late-June in New York City increased roughly 18.3 percent, compared to the national increase of 27.7 percent, according to Zenreach data.

Earlier each morning, protesters stood atop a barricade with ‘abolish police’ signs taped to it

The protesters had setup barricades on Center Street to take to to expand their autonomous zone

The front of the Surrogate Courts building has now been defaced with graffiti

Protesters set up a barricade at the cross section of Chambers and Center street to try to keep police out

The officers removed the barricades first thing on Wednesday morning to allow traffic to pass through again

An NYPD officer holds her shield up in a type of other cops in riot gear for another day of crowd get a grip on at City Hall

The protesters linked arms to defend themselves from law enforcement. Many wore shields or masks to protect themselves and others from coronavirus

A protester with a megaphone on Wednesday morning spoke calmly to the cops and asked them if they’d eaten breakfast

A different protester lay face down on the street. It’s unclear if they were among the three people later arrested

The protester was distraught as they got off the ground and screamed as the officers stood behind them

Protesters link arms at the City Hall park protest on Wednesday morning

Protesters hold a Black Lives Matter sign on Wednesday morning

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Tuesday he understood every department must face cuts but that the decision had also been heavily influenced by the Black Lives Matter movement and that it absolutely was ‘punitive’.

He insisted that his officers ‘are not going to allow mob rule to take control this city’.

‘We’re all going to have to make cuts, we understand that, once you look at the fiscal crisis with COVID.

‘What concerns me is cuts which have to be produced because of tough fiscal decisions vs cuts that could appear to be punitive.

‘We’ll review all the numbers… it’s concern. It’s going to impact our ability, I believe, to keep New Yorkers safe in some way, shape or form.

‘But we’re also managers and it’s really my job to take full advantage of the resources that we do have.

‘I don’t believe anyone listening thinks that is the climate right now doesn’t always have an impact on what’s going on with the budget.

‘I think that’s self-evident.

‘It’s my job to make sure it does not but we’ve to also take a look at what’s happening, cutting head count at any given time of rising crime is certainly going to be an extreme challenge for the women and men of this department,’ that he said.

Commissioner Shea went on to say that slashing the budget would harm communities of color the most because that is where there is certainly most violence.

Unrest continues: Protesters chanted slogans throughout a protest to defund the NYPD in a place they are calling the ‘City Hall Autonomous Zone’, before Tuesday’s vote

The vote comes following weeks of protests and fraught negotiations with Mayor Bill de Blasio as New York City grapples with a $9billion revenue loss due to the coronavirus pandemic

Protesters locked arms outside City Hall on Tuesday as lawmakers debated the town budget on policing amid mounting pressure from its residents

A protester climbs a statue outside Surrogate’s Court near an encampment outside City Hall on Tuesday

Demonstrators block traffic near a location being called the ‘City Hall Autonomous Zone’ that is established to protest the New York Police Department and meant for ‘Black Lives Matter’

New York Police Department officers stand guard in riot gear on the basis of City Hall as demonstrations continue in the ‘City Hall Autonomous Zone’ that is established to protest their department

Protesters link arms outside New York’s City Hall as politicians have a last-minute vote on a budget which aims to strip $1billion from the NYPD

Police officers stand guard outside City Hall in New York as protesters pressure city leaders into defunding their department

An ambulance drives through demonstrators near of a location being called the ‘City Hall Autonomous Zone’

‘It’s going to impact our patrol strength, our training, and it’s really probably going to impact folks of color a lot more than anyone else.

‘We know where the violence occurs in this city,’

‘My job is to ensure we are as efficient as possible, we’re doing every thing can to keep New Yorkers safe… we’re going to have to be creative,’ he said.

Over the last week, there has been a ‘significant uptick’ in crime across the city.

Shea said it absolutely was down to a combination of bail reform and a back-logged court system.

He questioned why the courts still weren’t operating due to COVID when thousands were being encouraged to protest peacefully from the police.

Chaos: Video footage shared on social media showed the moment a violent clash broke out between cops and protesters as officers attempted to control the crowds by pushing them towards the sidewalk with their batons

Violence breaks out: Some protesters were seen pushing right back as cops shoved them with their nightsticks

One protester, who is out of frame, is heard firing back at the cops saying they are ‘not welcome here’ and urging them to leave

A demonstrator climbs a traffic lamp wearing a shirt that reads ‘defund the police’ ahead of a city hall vote that stripped $1billion in funding from the NYPD

Demonstrators stage a sit-in protest on the steps of city hall in New York as they campaign to defund the NYPD

Black Lives Matter protestors continue to congregate at City Hall as area of the ‘Defund NYPD’ and ‘Occupy City Hall’ movement in New York

Two protesters join hands and raise their fists in the air in a symbol of defiance and solidarity amid defund law enforcement protests

Protesters gather beyond your New York City Municipal Building near City Hall Park to protest policing

People indulge in a protest to defund the police in a place they are calling the ‘City Hall Autonomous Zone’ meant for ‘Black Lives Matter’

Protesters have occupied City Hall Park night and day for at the very least a week calling for the city’s police budget to be slashed

Patrick J. Lynch, the president of the PBA, said: ‘Mayor de Basio’s message to New Yorkers today was clear: you will have fewer cops on your own streets.

‘Shootings a lot more than doubled again last week.

‘Even at this time, the NYPD doesn’t have enough staffing to shift in one neighborhood without making yet another neighborhood less safe.

‘We will say it again: the Mayor and the City Council have surrendered the town to lawlessness. Things will not improve until New Yorkers hold them responsible.’

De Blasio defended the budget and said it will be down to good leadership from police bosses to keep people safe.

He said his focus was on helping teenagers.

‘Our young people have seen something we’d never have wished on them. We need to uphold them and help them through this moment in history.

‘They’re going to inherit this city… our teenagers need to be reached. Not policed. We need to work out how to nurture and support them,’ he said.

On Monday, the George Washington statute in Washington Square Park was defaced by vandals who threw red paint onto it.

The NYPD is currently hunting for the suspects have been seen throwing paint balloons at the monument then fleeing.

President Trump tweeted in regards to the incident and demanded the pair turn themselves in.

‘We are searching for the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape.

‘They will soon be prosecuted and face 10 years in Prison on the basis of the Monuments and Statues Act. Turn yourselves in now!’ Trump said.

The two suspects who threw paint on the Washington statue in Washington Square Park are now hunted by police

The vandals were filmed with one other one who was wheeling a Citi Bike – which is digitally tracked – through the park at 3.20am on Monday