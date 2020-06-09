NYPD Cop Who Allegedly Shoved Woman Arrested, Faces Criminal Charges



NEW YORK CITY

The NYPD police officer who shoved a feminine protester to the bottom — on digital camera — has now been arrested and charged with assault … amongst different crimes.

Officer Vincent D’Andraia surrendered to authorities on the Downtown Brooklyn precinct Tuesday morning. He was booked for assault, legal mischief, harassment, and menacing. He appeared for his arraignment by a video feed, resulting from coronavirus considerations. He was launched on his personal recognizance.

D’Andraia has been ID’d by metropolis officers because the officer seen in a video pushing a lady to the bottom in late May close to the Barclays Center … the place she was taking part in a George Floyd protest. She says she suffered a concussion and a seizure.

The cop was suspended with out pay shortly thereafter, and his supervisor was reportedly transferred to a different precinct. The case is already being reviewed by Internal Affairs.

Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez says of the case, “I fully support the long-held American tradition of non-violent protest. As District Attorney I cannot tolerate the use of excessive force against anyone exercising this Constitutionally guaranteed right.”