NYPD Cop Viciously Kicked Off Subway Platform

This video exhibits simply how harmful it’s to be a police officer in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, as a result of a NYC cop suffered accidents when an out-of-control man violently kicked her and despatched her hurling to what might have simply been her demise.

A man named Anquando Johnson allegedly jumped the turnstile on the 125th Street/Lexington Ave. subway station in East Harlem.

Cops nabbed the man simply earlier than three AM Friday and took him to the bottom. That was in no way the top of it. The 25-year-old began kicking wildly, difficult officers to “break my neck.”

You see Johnson kick one of many officers within the chest, hurling her throughout the platform. It’s horrifying as she falls and hits the subway tracks under. Had a practice been coming, it could have been throughout.

As it was, the officer suffered a fractured proper wrist. She was taken to a close-by hospital for therapy. She’ll be okay.

As for Johnson … he was taken to a hospital for psychiatric analysis.

