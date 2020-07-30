NYPD commissioner gets early morning visit from protesters

“This is a raid, Commissioner Shea,” the demonstrators yelled in one clip.

“If we don’t get no justice, then you don’t get no sleep,” they continued, mentioning the early morning clearing out of Occupy City Hall last week, when NYPD officers cleared out the remaining 60 or so protesters around 3:40 a.m. on Friday

Seven individuals were nabbed, with one dealing with a charge for tossing a brick at an officer.

A 28- year-old university student informed the New York Post the experience lasted about 15 to 20 minutes– however in the beginning, he believed individuals were attempting to clean out the structure due to the fact that of a fire.

“They had a speaker [and] they stated, ‘Wake up get up,” stated the trainee, who did not offer his name. “I thought there was a fire but they were just screaming for this building.”

The NYPD did not right away return an ask for remark.

