NYPD chief and 3 officers injured following clash with protesters

Describing the injuries, a police official told CNN a lieutenant received a laceration to the pinnacle, one sergeant suffered an orbital fracture to one of his eyes, and still another sergeant sustained a laceration to the pinnacle that required eight staples.
The incident occurred previously Wednesday when counter protesters began disrupting an otherwise peaceful march organized by way of a religious, pro-cop group, the state told CNN.
The two sides converged on the Brooklyn Bridge and, as police arrested a counter protester for being in the roadway, the officers were assaulted. There were 37 arrests made in total during the clashes, the official said.
Additionally, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan sustained cuts and bruises on his hand, according to multiple law enforcement officials.
Protests over policing in america have broken out lately after cases of violent arrests and killings.