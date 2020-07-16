NYPD chief and 3 officers injured following clash with protesters

Describing the injuries, a police official told CNN a lieutenant received a laceration to the pinnacle, one sergeant suffered an orbital fracture to one of his eyes, and still another sergeant sustained a laceration to the pinnacle that required eight staples.

The incident occurred previously Wednesday when counter protesters began disrupting an otherwise peaceful march organized by way of a religious, pro-cop group, the state told CNN.

The two sides converged on the Brooklyn Bridge and, as police arrested a counter protester for being in the roadway, the officers were assaulted. There were 37 arrests made in total during the clashes, the official said.