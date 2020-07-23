NYNE Boost Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers with Premium Stereo Sound – IP67, 20 Hours Play-time, 100 ft Range, Built-in Power Bank and Mic, True Wireless Stereo, Loud Wireless Speaker



Price: $59.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 14:39:01 UTC – Details)



♬♬♬(Note: CHARGING PORD IS NOT INCLUED)♬♬♬

About NYNE Boost

Portable and Practical design

Boost is a mid-sized speaker with a very large sound. If you’re looking for a portable speaker, then NYNE Boost Bluetooth Speaker is your solution.

Premium Stereo Sound and Excellent Battery Life

If you want a speaker that will give you great sound and has a long battery life, then this is the speaker for you. Boost provides premium, dynamic sound at all volume levels.

What’s more, the speaker has a very impressive battery life of 20 hours. And This speaker can be used as power bank to charge your phone and other portable devices.

Waterproof and Dust-proof Function

Are you afraid that your speaker fall into the water? If your Boost speaker falls into the water, do not worry.

The NYNE Bluetooth Speaker is IP67 waterproof rated, which means that it can resist water up to one meter deep for 30 minutes.

Boost is also dust resistant, making it perfect for Camping, Hiking, Biking and other outdoor activities.

12-Months product warranty

We take pride in the quality of our NYNE Bluetooth Speaker and we back it up by offering a one-year warranty both for parts and labor.

What’s in the box?

1 Bluetooth Speaker

1 Quick User Guide

Specifications:

Output power: 2×6w

DC power input: DC 5V 2A

Speaker drivers: 2× 2 inches

S/N: >50db

THD+N: <10%

Dimensions: 8.35(w) × 3.5(H) × 3.5(D) inches

Weight: 1.90 lb

Audio input: 1×3.5mm socket, 1×wireless input (Bluetooth)

Wireless: Bluetooth 4.2

Bluetooth profiles: AVRCP, A2DP, HFP, HSP

Battery capacity: 7.4v 2200mAh

Battery type: Lithium-ion

Play time: 20 hours

【IP67 waterproof and dust-tight】- NYNE Boost is virtually waterproof (can resist water up to one meter deep for 30 minutes), dustproof, splash proof, shockproof and rainproof

【Bluetooth 4.2- Easy to pair, Auto reconnect】- Bluetooth Connectivity with 100′ Range. Nyne Surround Sound Speaker Is Easy to connect to all Bluetooth enabled devices, including tablets,

【Ultra-long battery life】- Rechargeable battery with an impressive 20 hours of play-time, which can keep you entertained for nearly 400 songs or 10 movies!

【Built-In mic & 3.5 mm AUX-in 】- Hands-free calling, Windows 7 systems, TVs, and non-Bluetooth devices can be connected using the AUX-IN jack. Package:1 Quick User Guide,1 Warranty card