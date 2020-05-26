NYC’s Fleet Week goes virtual to stay safe from coronavirus

The UNITED STATE Navy, Marine Corps and also Coast Guard have actually been organizing a collection of on the internet celebratory occasions for the general public, such as early morning shades aboard Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, an emphasize reel of Memorial Day ceremonies in New York City, an efficiency of “Taps” and also various other celebrations.

Fleet Week, a time when energetic armed forces ships dock in the city for a week, generally has actually consisted of tasks such as assisted scenic tours of the ships or an army overpass.

This year, the Intrepid Sea, Air & & Space Museum held a virtual Memorial Day event that consisted of the vocal singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and also a ritualistic wreath-laying.

2019 FLEET WEEK IN New York City CITY

“We owe a debt that can never be repaid to all who have given their lives in defense of our nation,” stated Rear Admiral Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic “We needs to all take a minute to review the flexibilities and also lots of true blessings we appreciate as a result of real American heroes that paid the supreme cost to safe and secure our nation’s freedom, flexibility and also freedoms.”

“At this moment, we face a different enemy, a pandemic a health crisis that make this Memorial Day all the more poignant,”Adm Karl L. Schultz, the 26 th commander of the UNITED STATE Coast Guard, stated. “For the small sacrifices we make today serve as a solemn reminder of the ultimate sacrifice of soldier, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guard had to make to defend our nation.”

